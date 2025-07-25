Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt US rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the 2025 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

A judge ordered blogger Milagro Gramz to pay Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team $5,000 in attorney fees.

The ruling highlights the legal consequences of online defamation in high-profile celebrity cases.

Megan’s lawsuit accuses Gramz of cyberbullying and spreading false claims tied to the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Megan Thee Stallion’s pursuit of online harassers is already working in her favor. In her defamation case against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, born Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, a judge ordered the blogger to pay the Houston native’s lawyers $5,000.

Per legal documents shared on X by reporter and attorney Meghann Cunniff, the money will seemingly pay for “the time incurred by [Megan’s] attorneys” in acquiring Cooper’s texts and additional evidence for their defamation case. The rapper’s lawyers, via an independent auditor, are seeking access to Cooper’s Discord, WhatsApp and iMessages.

Apparently, Cooper was deposed on July 14.

The lawsuit began in late 2024 when Megan accused Cooper of a “campaign of harassment and cyberbullying” attached to the shooting case involving Torey Lanez. The R&B singer was convicted in late 2022 of shooting Megan Thee Stallion two years prior. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

After the shooting and throughout the trial, Megan was harassed online by commenters, and allegedly even Lanez himself, who apparently accused her of everything from making the story up to lying about who actually shot her. Cooper, as a social media personality, has been called a mouthpiece for Lanez by Megan's lawyers. She is accused of defaming the "Mamushi" hitmaker by spreading lies about her online.

“It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” Megan posted on X back in 2024. “Y’all [are] going too far. Fake a** s**t. Just know [that] today was your last day playing with me, and I mean it.”

Megan’s attorneys are also concerned about the sought after records being tampered with, but the judge has yet to rule on that specific matter.

The order is dated July 25, 2025, leaving Cooper only 30 days to complete the payment.