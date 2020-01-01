Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is breaking her silence after Tory Lanez’s legal team held a press conference claiming it was Kelsey Harris — not the Canadian singer — who shot her in the foot. On Monday (May 19) night, she took to TikTok to address the ongoing misinformation about the shooting.

“At what point are y'all gonna stop making me have to relive being shot by Tory!? At what point are Tory and y'all fans gonna stop lying? Like, how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening every day?” her post began.

“One [minute, he and y’all said] I was never shot. Now y'all [are] letting him play in [y’all’s] face again and say I was shot but it wasn't him,” she continued. As a refresher, shortly after the 2020 incident, viewers reportedly speculated that Megan simply stepped on glass, despite doctors removing bullet fragments from her foot.

Fast forward to last week, when Lanez's representatives at Unite The People alleged that Harris’ bodyguard, Bradley James, saw her shoot the gun. It’s worth pointing out, however, that James himself wasn't there to deliver his own statement.

The “Whenever” rapper continued, “I'm sick of this s**t. Leave me [the f**k] alone!!!! He ain't dare get on that stand and deny he shot me, and that was his choice because he knows he did that s**t! [I don’t give a f**k about] a blog or a bot!!! Why in [the f**k] would [I], Megan Thee Stallion, have to lie on this [motherf**ker about] shooting me!”

Echoing her attorney Alex Spiro’s earlier statement that the matter was already “resolved in the court of law,” Megan added, “Facts are facts. He did it. It was proven in court.” She went on to say, “F**k the hate campaign on the internet. Tory, you shot me!! Ain't no new f**king evidence. Y’all [have] been saying the same s**t for years. Tory, leave me alone, you f**king demon.”

Ever since the shooting, Megan has been dealing with a ton of harassment, so the “hate campaign” she’s referencing could mean a lot of things. For starters, she's currently suing Milagro Cooper for defamation and cyberstalking. The Grammy Award-winning rapper accused the YouTuber and blogger of being a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez.

Then, over the weekend, artists like Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Trippie Redd and Kodak Black — along with Amber Rose and Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna — joined forces to promote a petition asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez. To date, it has over 273,000 signatures.