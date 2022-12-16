Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Image Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

It's been nearly five years since Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Despite the Canadian artist getting convicted and sentenced to prison in 2023, there are still plenty who refuse to believe he did it. On Wednesday (May 14), the Sorry 4 What creator’s legal team, Unite The People, held a press conference with bodyguard Bradley James, who allegedly claimed that Kelsey Harris was the one who pulled the trigger.

However, as Megan’s attorney Alex Spiro emphasized, the matter has already been “resolved in the court of law." In a statement to XXL, he said, "Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers, and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system.”

“This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law,” Spiro added.

Tory Lanez’s Legal Team Shares Bradley James’ Alleged Claims

According to Lanez’s legal team, James — who was working security for Harris at the time — came forward to say the Canadian singer only got involved to smack the gun out of her hand. He also allegedly claimed that, at least by that point, she'd already fired three shots at Megan. It’s important to remember that Harris received immunity during the “Say It” artist's trial.

“In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never even fired the gun,” attorney Walter Roberts stated, per VIBE. “This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side.”

Whether that story holds up is ultimately for the courts to decide, but either way, Unite The People is now requesting Lanez’s sentence be commuted — or that he be pardoned entirely — once he's out of the hospital. As Rap-Up reported earlier in the week, he was stabbed 14 times, including in the back of his head and torso. Prison inmate Santino Casio was later identified as a suspect in the incident by police officials.

Megan Has Dealt With Harassment From Tory Lanez Before

It’s worth noting that even after multiple failed appeals, Lanez has continued making claims in an effort to secure his release. In November 2024, he alleged that the gun from the incident had gone missing from LAPD custody. The month before that, he filed an ethics complaint against his ex-attorney Shawn Holley, arguing she had a conflict of interest due to her alleged connections with Roc Nation, Megan’s management team.