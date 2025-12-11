Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Blue Ivy Carter and JAY-Z made a stylish appearance at the Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Cup game in Los Angeles.

Social media lit up with reactions to Blue Ivy’s outfit and her resemblance to Beyoncé.

The sighting adds to Blue Ivy’s growing list of 2025 public moments, including her “Cowboy Carter Tour” performances.

Just like her mom, Blue Ivy Carter commands every room she walks into. On Wednesday (Dec. 10) night, she attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs game alongside her dad, JAY-Z.

Sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena, the pair were among the familiar faces spotted in the building. “No reintroduction needed: JAY-Z and Blue Ivy courtside,” the Lakers’ account captioned photos of the father-daughter duo.

For the occasion, Blue Ivy wore a black tee layered under a moto leather jacket from Balenciaga. She completed the look with denim cargo pants, a Diesel bag, and Isabel Marant Bekett wedge sneakers, which, as social media pointed out, closely resembled a pair Beyoncé wore back in 2013.

“Oh, Blue is THAT GIRL!” someone wrote beneath the Lakers’ post. Another person joked about how much she’s grown up: “Me: ‘Who is this grown woman with him?!’ — OMG.” See for yourself below.

Several other photos from that night showed JAY-Z talking to LeBron James after the game. Unfortunately, depending on who you were cheering for, the Lakers lost 132-119 to the Spurs. In another shot, Yaya Mayweather (daughter of Floyd Mayweather) was seated beside Blue Ivy with her son, Kentrell Jr., whom she shares with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter talk to LeBron James following a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Yaya Mayweather (daughter of Floyd Mayweather) was seated beside Blue Ivy with her son, Kentrell Jr. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Thanks to Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour,” we saw a whole lot of Blue Ivy in 2025. The show run began toward the end of April and moved through cities like Chicago, London, Paris, and Houston. As some fans might recall, the Carters’ eldest daughter stepped onstage for a solo dance break during “Deja Vu,” then later returned with her younger sister, Rumi, for “PROTECTOR.”

Beyoncé rolled out new COWBOY CARTER-themed holiday merch last month as well. A couple of the items referenced the joke that Blue Ivy might be the “COZY” singer’s manager. That hilarious theory stemmed from a selfie posted to Bey’s account of the 13-year-old and Tina Knowles at the 27th Annual Angel Ball.