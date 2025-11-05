Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Beyoncé’s new merch drop features playful nods to the ongoing joke that Blue Ivy is her manager.

The launch follows Blue Ivy’s selfie with Tina Knowles at the Angel Ball.

The collection also includes a “Sleighyoncé” hoodie, a festive robe and a kids’ tee with Rumi’s face on it.

Between Mariah Carey ushering in the Christmas season on Saturday (Nov. 1) and Beyoncé dropping festive merch, it seems like the holidays might be starting a bit early. On Wednesday (Nov. 5), the “COZY” singer updated her website with tons of new merch inspired by COWBOY CARTER and Santa’s favorite time of the year.

Funnily enough, a couple of the new items reference the ongoing joke about Blue Ivy possibly being Beyoncé’s manager. The BIC Zip Hoodie features the 13-year-old’s name on the front and “Management” across the back. There’s also a burgundy jersey with the same front design, except the “Management” text appears under a sketch of a horse in a Santa hat.

The reference came just over a week after Beyoncé posted a selfie of Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles from the 27th Annual Angel Ball. “Congrats, mom, on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight,” the caption read. In the comments, fans wrote things like, “We know Blue posted this ‘cause it actually got a caption” and “Blue just confirmed that she’s Bey’s manager.”

Among the other items available to shop via Beyoncé’s website are a “Sleighyoncé” hoodie and t-shirt, the latter of which featured an illustration of her riding in a red car similar to the one seen throughout the “Cowboy Carter Tour.” There’s also a “Been Cozy” robe in festive red and white, a 252-piece “Attack of the 400 Ft. Cowboy” puzzle, and a Rumi-themed tee for kids.

Pre-orders are expected to ship out on Dec. 12, which hopefully means fans should receive their items right in time for Christmas.

Speaking of the holidays, Beyoncé spent last Christmas performing the halftime show at the Houston Texans’ game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Beyoncé Bowl is currently available to stream as a standalone special on Netflix and YouTube.