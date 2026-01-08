Image Image Credit John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images, Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bruno Mars performs during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Victoria Monet performs during 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, Leon Thomas performs during ONE Musicfest 2025, and Raye performs during Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ahead of his first solo album in nearly a decade, Bruno Mars has announced the dates and supporting acts for his upcoming “The Romantic Tour.” On Thursday (Jan. 8), the “That’s What I Like” singer revealed that Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas and RAYE will join him in select cities starting in April.

With Anderson .Paak (aka DJ Pee .Wee) serving as the trek’s official DJ, Mars will start in Las Vegas on April 10 before making his way through major cities like Atlanta, Chicago and Detroit. Thomas — who will have just wrapped the European leg of his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour” — will accompany the 24K Magic artist through the first North American run, which closes out in May.

Monét will take over for the European and U.K. dates, and once Mars returns stateside, RAYE will handle opening duties through October. The presale begins next Wednesday (Jan. 14), with tickets available to the general public at a later date. In the meantime, see the flyer below.

Mars’ fourth solo album, The Romantic, is expected to hit streaming services on Feb. 27. Before that, we’ll get to hear the LP’s first single on Friday (Jan. 9). Fans will obviously have to wait a bit longer for the project’s tracklist and features, though his tour lineup may offer clues about who had a hand in the album.

So far, Mars hasn’t released music with Thomas, Monét or RAYE. He does, of course, have his Silk Sonic duo with .Paak, notably dropping their debut project in 2021. Since then, the “Finesse” artist has had no shortage of hits, including “APT.” with ROSÉ and the Grammy Award-winning “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga.

After dropping PHOLKS and HEEL last year, Thomas is up for several categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards this February. Monét, meanwhile, has hinted that her much-anticipated follow-up to 2023’s JAGUAR II is in the works.