For a game that has largely consisted of building forts and outlasting your enemies, Fortnite has come an incredibly long way. In fact, Epic Games has stretched its original formula beyond recognition by dabbling in virtual concerts, test-driving new survival mechanics and perhaps most memorably, turning celebrities and musicians into playable characters.

Arguably one of the most influential gaming crossovers of the 2020s, Travis Scott's Astronomical event set a new bar for what bringing artists into Fortnite could be. The performance, which drew more than a whopping 27 million players overall, came with massive avatars of the rapper and a psychedelic stage show. Then, in 2024, the Chapter 2 Remix update introduced Ice Spice and Juice WRLD to the game. The season also saw Snoop Dogg and Eminem return with updated skins and themed islands.

Fortnite doesn’t seem to be letting up when it comes to bringing music stars into the fold, so Rap-Up decided to round up 10 of the best Hip Hop and R&B crossovers to hit the game. Scroll down to see who made the list.

1. The Weeknd

As Fortnite Festival’s first-ever headliner, The Weeknd made his entrance alongside the game’s rhythm-based mode, where fans could “play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists.” Among the premium unlockables was his After Hours persona, available as a playable character for a limited time. Players could choose between two custom skins inspired by his “After Hours til Dawn Tour”: one in head-to-toe black and the other in platinum, complete with a white durag, of course.

2. Snoop Dogg

For the select few who dreamed of Crip Walking their way through a Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival Season 6 brought the fantasy to life with Snoop Dogg as its headliner. The update came packed with fan service: Los Angeles Lakers-themed instruments, his iconic Cadillac DeVille and even the furry friend from 1993’s Doggystyle as a playable character. Plus, anyone who purchased the Music Pass automatically unlocked the LBC ’93 Dogg Outfit, which was basically a throwback look featuring the West Coast legend in an afro and a purple jersey.

3. Travis Scott

Scott’s Astronomical event lived up to its name. At least until Chapter 2 Remix, it remained the most-viewed artist event in Fortnite history — helped, no doubt, by the fact that it took place in the middle of the pandemic. During the nearly 10-minute performance, a digital version of the Houston rapper cycled through “SICKO MODE,” “goosebumps,” “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” and more. To mark the occasion, fans could snag two skins: a shirtless Scott and Astro Jack, inspired by none other than his 2018 album, ASTROWORLD.

4. Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas herself made her way to Fortnite just in time for the 2024 holiday season. Mariah Carey arrived with two festive looks: a classic Santa suit inspired by Merry Christmas and a glamorous all-gold outfit paying tribute to The Emancipation of Mimi. Fittingly, an “All I Want For Christmas Is You” emote also hit the game alongside angel wings to match Carey's aforementioned albums.

5. Eminem

Eminem first entered the Fortnite universe back in OG Chapter 1, but after the overwhelming success of The Big Bang event, the Detroit legend inevitably made his return as part of the Chapter 2 Remix. As far as crossovers go, Epic Games went all in for the season. Not only did the rap icon get a brand-new look at the time — Rap Boy Reloaded — but The Grotto even transformed into Spaghetti Grotto, complete with a recreation of his real-life Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant.

6. Ice Spice

Another Chapter 2 Remix addition to the game, Ice Spice made her Fortnite debut with two skins. The first featured her pink pants set and matching fur coat from the “Fisherrr - Remix” video, while the second pulled from her outfit in “Deli” — a white tank top and denim shorts. As if that weren’t enough, fans also got the chance to wear her Munchkin chain as an in-game backpack and dance it out to “In Ha Mood” and “Oh Shhh…”

“I’m most excited to see how happy my fans are that they get to use my skins and just grateful to stand next to icons,” Ice Spice shared with Billboard. “I have a bunch of younger siblings that play the game, and [I] also get to have big sister cool points.”

7. Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic — composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — did their thing with “Leave The Door Open,” one of many gems from 2021’s An Evening With Silk Sonic. The following year, Fortnite brought both of them into the game with a dedicated duos tournament aptly titled the Silk Sonic Cup. Mars, in particular, debuted in-game with four playable iterations: a standard suit, a reactive suit, a shirtless version and a fur coat look for good measure.

8. Juice WRLD

The Party Never Ends, Juice WRLD’s third posthumous album, served as a bittersweet farewell for the Chicago star who first won fans over with “All Girls Are The Same” and “Lucid Dreams.” As part of the rollout, Fortnite introduced in-game versions of the late rapper, including a skin inspired by the 19-track project, which also appeared in the game’s exclusive “Empty Out Your Pockets” video.

9. The Kid LAROI

Alongside the limited-time Wild Dreams island, The Kid LAROI joined the Fortnite universe with two outfits: a default look and a rogue version, both of which came with an “electrified” variant of the Australian star. Like several artists before him, he also received a custom emote, Back Blings and a personalized loading screen to round out the bundle.

10. Anderson .Paak

Also included in the Silk Sonic bundle, Anderson .Paak got the full “Smokin Out The Window” treatment with three others to match. Like Mars’ previously mentioned look, one featured a reactive design that changed with in-game actions like getting eliminations, taking damage and so on. Another came with a yellow tracksuit, minus the jacket, while the final version added a fur coat on top.