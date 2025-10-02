Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bryson Tiller at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Solace highlights Bryson Tiller’s return to trap-soul, offering a more introspective and emotional soundscape.

The reversed release order of his double LP reflects a seasonal and emotional arc, with Solace arriving in time for fall.

The album explores themes of therapy, relationships and healing, showing Tiller’s personal evolution.

Bryson Tiller wants to soundtrack your cuffing season. At midnight on Thursday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter dropped Solace, the long-awaited second half of his recent double album.

Unlike The Vices — which saw him rapping alongside names like BossMan Dlow, Luh Tyler and Rick Ross — the newly released 12-song effort sees Tiller returning to the trap-soul sound that originally made him a star. The LP’s opener, “Strife,” finds him saying “no more” to moving carelessly and skipping therapy.

Solace definitely delivers on the “somber, vulnerable” feel Tiller promised back in May, especially on tracks like “Workaholic,” in which he struggles to explain to a partner why he’s always busy, or “Autumn Drive, in which he reflects on cruising through Louisville, Kentucky in his A6. Take a listen to the album below.

Taken all together, Solace & The Vices give fans the best of both worlds. For anyone who’s been missing the emotion that fueled 2015’s T R A P S O U L — which, fittingly, just turned 10 on Thursday — Solace scratches that itch. On the flip side, if you loved hearing Tiller in his rap bag on “Whatever She Wants,” the second half delivers another dozen tracks in that vein.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Tiller revealed that he actually recorded Solace before The Vices. “I had Solace ready for a while … that project, to me, always started as a fall project,” he explained. “Even with the cover, we went back to Kentucky during the fall time and shot the cover of it.”

He continued, “It’s coming up on cuffing season and cuddle season — whatever you want to call it. During this time, you start to think about that person you’re going to end the year with.”

Tiller is currently on the road in support of Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which wraps up on Oct. 18 in Memphis.