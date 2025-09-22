Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Summer Walker performs at Ford Field and Chris Brown performs during the “Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Summer Walker has officially closed out her run on the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” On Sunday (Sept. 21), the “Girls Need Love” singer took to social media to thank Chris Brown for bringing her along.

“There’s honestly nothing no one can say to me anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of Breezy kissing her on the cheek. The post continued, “I’m content [with] life.”

Walker ended the tour with a special, unforgettable moment. On Saturday (Sept. 20) night, Brown pulled her onstage during his steamy rendition of “Take You Down” at the trek’s last show in Paradise, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium. In footage shared by fans online, she sat in the infamous red chair while he gave her a lap dance.

Hilariously, Walker covered her face and giggled, with Brown keeping eye contact most of the way through. At one point, the “It Depends” singer playfully put his hand around her neck before seemingly going in for a kiss. See the clip below.

Now that Walker is off the road, fans are hoping she can finally deliver her long-awaited third studio album, Finally Over It. She’s already raised anticipation with singles like “Heart Of A Woman” and “Spend It,” plus her very own show, “Over It Radio.”

Just last Friday (Sept. 19), she also popped up on two tracks from Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA?: “Dead” and “Shower Tears.” Before that, she joined forces with SPINALL for “STRUGGLE” in August.

As for the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” it still has just under a month left. Brown will take on Denver’s Coors Field with supporting acts Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko on Wednesday (Sept. 24). From there, the artists will make their way through San Antonio, Atlanta and New Orleans, before wrapping up on Oct. 18 in Memphis.