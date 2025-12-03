Image Image Credit Pedro Becerra/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Burna Boy performs in Berlin, Germany Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Nigerian star Burna Boy has reportedly pledged to pay the funeral expenses for the four young victims killed during a mass shooting at a children’s birthday party in Stockton, California. The incident occurred last Saturday (Nov. 29) at Monkey Space, a banquet hall in an unincorporated area of San Joaquin County. As revealed by the San Francisco Chronicle, police confirmed that the ages of the deceased ranged from 8 to 21, with several more injured.

In a quote shared by Hollywood Unlocked, Burna Boy said he first learned of the tragedy while listening to “The Breakfast Club.” He expressed condolences to the families and emphasized his desire to support them. “When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” he reportedly stated. “No family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

To facilitate his assistance, the artist reached out to Wack 100, who connected him with Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee. Lee issued a statement thanking Burna Boy for extending support to local families. “Let his generosity serve as an example: So many people want to help but may not know how, and our community needs that support now more than ever,” the entertainment mogul-turned-politician added, per SFC.

One of the victims, 14-year-old Modesto resident Amari Peterson, was highlighted in a GoFundMe campaign that detailed his involvement in sports and early plans for college. As of this article, the names of the other three who perished haven’t been announced.

Authorities arrested two parolees suspected to have attended the tragic event, although the two men weren’t implicated in the shooting. Additional reports — including one from the New York Post — indicated that rapper MBnel was among those shot. According to his father, the Stockton native, who now lives outside Sacramento, returned to the city to attend the party and was wounded along with his wife.