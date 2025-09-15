Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Toosii performs during the “Last Lap Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Toosii is making his football dreams happen. On Sunday (Sept. 14), the rapper announced that he’d received an offer to play for Sacramento State.

“Man, the Lord is powerful,” Toosii wrote on Instagram, thanking Hornets head coach Brennan Marion and recruiter C.J. Pollard. “This don’t even feel real, man. I’m speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say.” He also shared photos of himself suited up in the team’s green and white colors.

College football season started last month, with Sacramento State currently sitting at 1-2 after their win over Mercyhurst on Saturday (Sept. 13). While Toosii didn’t confirm whether he’ll play this season, this is the D1 offer he’s been chasing.

In August, the “Favorite Song” hitmaker set his intentions on becoming the “first multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play Division I football.” Alongside footage of himself training at North Carolina State University, he told his followers, “Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team, mark my words!”

In 2024, Toosii released JADED, which featured the Gunna-assisted “Champs Élysées” as well as guest appearances from Kehlani and Muni Long. The project, originally slated to drop the previous year, arrived with surefire cuts like “Ok… Whatever” and “Party Girl Anthem.”

“To all my fans, thank you for being patient and watering my flowers,” Toosii shared in an album update via Instagram. “This year has been nothing but growth for me. I took seven months to get myself and my mental together, stressing [and] depressed, between being a father and being an artist. It really took a toll on me. I love you for waiting. The wait is soon over.”

Since supporting the LP on Rod Wave’s “Last Lap Tour,” Toosii returned with singles like “168 Hours” and “Even Then” earlier this year. Whether he’ll keep releasing music while chasing his football dreams remains to be seen, but we sure hope he does.