Key Takeaways:

The “wgft” music video brings Gunna and Burna Boy’s cross-continental collaboration to life with bold visuals and global energy.

The visual features steamy scenes, symbolic imagery and a London backdrop.

“wgft” is the second visual fans have received since Gunna dropped The Last Wun.

Gunna’s The Last Wun era is still going strong. Ahead of his “Wun World Tour,” the rapper dropped the official music video for “wgft” featuring Burna Boy. The eagerly awaited collaboration was, and still is, an immediate ear-grabber on the LP — thanks in large part to its chorus.

The good news is that anyone who loves “wgft” will appreciate that the visual is just as explicit as its lyrics suggest. Shot in London, the clip opens with a group of women getting ready in a bathroom. Moments later, Gunna appears on a mattress with his hands tied — quite literally — as he belts out the chorus.

Between the pole dancing and close-ups of snakes, the women take Gunna out for a drive. Although he stays behind in the car when they make a stop at an adult store, things heat up again when the “fukumean” hitmaker finds himself in what appears to be an underground club.

Burna Boy then joins in on the fun in the second verse: “Don't bring your friend if it ain't gonna be a threesome / Won't pretend, ain't gonna lie, I'm tryna freak somethin' / And I see you a sweet one, you a freak, you's a demon.”

The video is certainly one of the more adventurous visual companions from Gunna and director Spike Jordan, but it fits the song perfectly. Check it out below.

The track marked the second visual companion fans have received since The Last Wun arrived in August, with the first being “just say dat.” The latter featured cameos from Desi Banks and Turbo, who handled much of the album’s production.

Talking to iHeartRadio about The Last Wun, Gunna broke down the meaning behind its creative direction. "I am the one, as you know, from One of Wun to WUNNA. Basically, I feel like I'm the last one standing, and I know I'm the last one here,” he explained. “That's why you got the stone sculpture, because I feel like stones last forever."

Gunna will embark on the North American leg of his “Wun World Tour” starting on Nov. 17 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. From there, fans can look forward to seeing him perform live in New York City, Toronto, Atlanta and a handful of other major markets before 2025 wraps up. The trek will pick up in January with two stops in Africa, then proceed to Australia and Europe in March.