Key Takeaways:

The Dipset co-founders exchanged petty jabs on Instagram, reigniting their long-running feud.

The back-and-forth included jokes about heat bills, rent and past Dipset drama.

50 Cent’s earlier comments about podcast “squatters” helped fuel the tension.

Despite the fresh start to a new year, it looks like Cam’ron and Jim Jones will not be ending their ongoing feud anytime soon. The former Dipset partners are once again trading shots over social media.

This latest batch of back-and-forth started when Killa shared a post broadly poking fun at anyone down on their luck. On his Instagram, the Harlem rapper shared text that read, “How [you] worried about me when [your] heat off and rent due.” The caption of the image said, “[Heard] it was 7 degrees in [the] Bronx last night.”

Although Cam didn’t name any names, it didn’t take a detective to determine that the remarks were aimed at Jones. Recently, Capo was mixed up in a dispute with 50 Cent. The Queens rapper accused Jones, Fabolous, Dave East and Maino of being “squatters” in the studio they use to record their podcast. Also, about a year ago, Cam made it a point to say that Jones was allegedly actually from the Bronx, not Harlem.

The speculation was confirmed when Jim Jones himself entered the comments of Cam’s post. “[You] soft,” wrote Jones in an initial comment, followed by, “[Your] whole crew is soft.”

He eventually continued with, “[You] wanna play pull up? Let [the] people see how soft [you] are, chump.”

Of course, Cam returned fire. “Jomo, you [are] 50 and still wanna pull up. I got the video of you breaking in [your] own studio trynna [trigger] the heat system. And chasing [your] landlord around in his car ’cause he want his rent,” the “Talk With Flee” host replied. “YOU ARE 50!! Go 'pull up' on that heat bill.”

After Jones said “Do [your show], punk,” Cam clapped back with, “What's wrong, Capo? [Your] heat off too? I ain't know. [I’d] hate for you to be 50 [years] old with no heat. What's [your] Zelle bro? I got [you].”

Jones retorted: “A block [know you] soft.”

Cam then added, “Yea, but my heat on. And I'm warm. You 50 years old, tough and cold. But deada** tho, Capo, [your] heat off for real??”

From here, things got slightly more lighthearted. On Instagram, Jones shared footage of himself in a raw space where he says he’s building a “multipurpose content creation facility for media, fashion, music and broadcast,” which was captioned with “Thank you for [the] free promo.”

Not to be outdone, Cam created an Instagram Reel of a fire being built in a barrel, captioned: “I’m just trynna help.”

If history is any indication, don’t expect the petty back and forth between these on-again, off-again friends to cease. We just hope these gentlemen keep the rift keyboard friendly, respectfully.