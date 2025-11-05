Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cam'ron performs live during “Legendz of the Streetz Tour” at Smoothie King Center on February 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cam’ron praised J. Cole during a recent “Talk With Flee” episode but avoided legal questions.

The Harlem rapper declined to comment on the reported $500,000 lawsuit tied to their “Ready ‘24” collaboration.

Said lawsuit claims J. Cole never fulfilled an agreement to return the favor with a feature or podcast appearance.

In the latest episode of “Talk With Flee,” Cam’ron had no problem praising J. Cole as a future “legend,” but only offered radio silence on the subject of a lawsuit.

In case you missed it, news broke last Tuesday (Oct. 28) that Cam'ron is allegedly suing J. Cole over their collaborative song, “Ready ‘24.” The track appeared on J. Cole’s 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later, and was recorded in 2022. According to the TMZ report, in exchange for his verse, the North Carolina-based artist agreed to either collaborate on another song or appear on the "It Is What It Is" podcast.

According to TMZ, Killa Cam claims that after two years of attempting to either book the Dreamville rapper on his podcast or get in the booth for another joint effort, nothing has materialized. In his suit, the Purple Haze rapper is reportedly seeking co-writer credit for the recording and proper accounting of how much money it generated — along with his fair share of profits.

Naturally, a rapper filing a lawsuit against one of his peers will stir up controversy. In a clip making its rounds online on Wednesday (Nov. 5), “Talk With Flee” co-host Sen City thought it was necessary to get Cam’ron to comment on the matter; however, that didn’t go as planned.

“J. Cole, that’s the prodigal son from North Carolina? Why are you suing J. Cole, my n**ga?” Sen City asked. “He don’t bother nobody.”

The only response he got was a sunglasses-wearing Cam’ron basically ignoring the question.

Sen City tried again: “Well, just answer this: He’s on his way [to] being a rap legend. That don’t make you just want to be like, ‘Nah, ya know what? Let bygones be bygones’ or whatever the case may be? TMZ is right, that you’re suing him?”

Cam’ron responded to only the first part of the inquiry: “I think J. Cole is definitely going to be a rap legend. One hundred percent, definite.”

“But he don’t get a pass?” asked Sen City one last time — only to get more silence.

Business is business. Cam’ron may have stayed quiet on the alleged lawsuit, but the tension is palpable. Whether this plays out in court or behind the scenes, the “Ready ‘24” fallout seems far from over. Catch the latest “Talk With Flee” episode on the REVOLT website Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.