If Cam’ron is anything, he’s self-aware. The uber-confident Harlem rapper recently admitted that participating in the famed Verzuz battle between Dipset and The LOX was not a good decision.

In case you forgot, back on Aug. 3, 2021, Killa Cam, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana squared off against Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The highly anticipated event gave fans all that they wanted as the Harlem and Yonkers representatives threw their biggest hits against each other while interacting, sometimes tensely, on stage. But at the end of the night, the consensus was clear: The LOX were the victors.

During the latest episode of Cam’s “It Is What It Is” podcast, the “Oh Boy” rapper said he reluctantly participated in the contest for the sake of being a “team player” when asked about having to make an “unpopular decision.”

“I can name a lot of decisions that wasn't good because I was trying to be a team player. I should've never did the Verzuz, I told n**gas don't do the Verzuz," explained Cam with a laugh (around the 21:00 mark in the video below).

He added, "It was the wrong decision that I made. No more of that... Listen man, I've tried to be a team player a lot of times, but that's the first thing that came to my brain when you said, 'wrong decisions.'"

Verzuz was created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the COVID-19 pandemic to entertain fans stuck in quarantine at home. It recently returned with a matchup between New Orleans icons Cash Money and No Limit at ComplexCon. But the rehash paled in comparison to the energy and hype that surrounded The LOX vs. Dipset. Both sides have deep musical catalogs that made picking who would win prior to their matchup at least debatable. However, The LOX were better prepared and had a counter for every punch The Diplomats sent their way.

Nevertheless, Cam continues to thrive with his podcasts, including “Talk With Flee” on the REVOLT Podcast Network, his Horsepower Energy drink and other creative endeavors. As for dropping new music, or at least a verse, it’s always a possibility.