Image Image Credit Josh Brasted/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Doechii at Lollapalooza Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Doechii revealed her first headlining tour, named the “Live from the Swamp Tour,” during her Lollapalooza set.

Tickets for the trek, which kicks off on Oct. 14, went live on Monday (Aug. 4).

Her festival performance paid tribute to Hip Hop history and queer culture, also featuring an appearance from JT.

Doechii took over Lollapalooza on Saturday (Aug. 2) and captivated tens of thousands at Chicago’s Grant Park with a high-energy, genre-blurring performance. Midway through the buzzworthy set, the fast-rising talent made a surprise announcement: She’s launching the “Live from the Swamp Tour,” her first-ever tour as a solo headliner.

“I’m gonna be going on tour, ‘Live from the Swamp Tour,’ Oct. 14, y’all,” she told the crowd. Shortly after the rapper left the stage, monitors near the T-Mobile Stage displayed a countdown clock for the Monday (Aug. 4) ticket drop and LiveFromTheSwamp.com website.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Top Dawg Entertainment star’s set was structured like a play, complete with classroom props, a giant boombox and a slide, each section functioning as a chapter in Hip Hop’s evolution. From musical nods to Missy Elliott and Doug E. Fresh, to a voguing battle that honored queer ballroom culture, the Tampa-born rapper used every beat to blend education with entertainment.

Fans were treated to hits like “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “Anxiety” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” as well as a playful surprise when former City Girls member JT popped out from behind a line of umbrellas — a clever callback to Doechii’s viral 2025 Met Gala moment — to perform their track “Alter Ego.”

Saturday’s performance and the tour announcement mark yet another milestone in what’s been a meteoric rise for Doechii. She broke out as an internet sensation with viral hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” and within a year, she became the first female rapper signed to TDE.

In 2024, fans were treated to the critically acclaimed Alligator Bites Never Heal, which earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. She’s since collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd and JENNIE of BLACKPINK. She also raised her profile with an appearance as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”