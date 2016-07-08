Image Image Credit Luke Hales / Staff via Getty Images and Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gelo and Cam’ron Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gelo — AKA LiAngelo Ball — is pretty sure he can beat Cam’ron in both rap and basketball. On Thursday (Jan. 30), during a sit-down with Speedy Morman for “360 with Speedy,” the former Charlotte Hornets player took a swipe at the Dipset legend months after their initial back-and-forth.

“That don’t bother me,” Gelo said of his earlier feud with Cam’ron, in which the “Oh Yeah” artist joked about him theoretically having to play basketball in China. “I just address it because I’m not finna get punked for nothing. They don’t know me at all.”

“I think I rap colder than him. [In] basketball, [I’m] colder than them n**gas,” the 26-year-old doubled down. Morman did not exactly disagree, especially considering Gelo’s experience on the court. He said, “I’m not going on online like, ‘I’m better than Cam’ron,’ [but] I feel that way… That’s their legend, for real. I’m not disrespecting.”

Funny enough, Gelo's issues with Cam’ron began a few months before “Tweaker” took over the internet. The two exchanged shots over the JBA champion hooping overseas instead of following his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, into the NBA. “I only know you ’cause your father’s a great marketer, n**ga. I wouldn’t know you if it wasn’t for LaVar Ball,” the Harlem rapper said on “It Is What It Is.”

Earlier in his conversation with Morman, Gelo cleared the air about his rumored $13 million deal with Def Jam Recordings. “I own all my music,” he said. “I told them, ‘I’m here not for the [games].’ You know how music stuff can get, so I really locked in. We’re not letting it go down that route, and my team helped me put the best thing together.”

“They said that’s the best music contract. Don’t hate me, bro. We’re just out here getting it,” Gelo added. When asked if the numbers floating around were true, the Los Angeles native joked that he walked away with at least “10 bucks,” which, knowing him, presumably meant $10 million.

Gelo is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California in March, where he will join an already star-studded lineup featuring the likes of Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red and ASAP Rocky, among others. If all goes as planned, fans might get the long-awaited “Tweaker (Remix)” before then.