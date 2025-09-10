Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2023 MTV VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B is launching a fan-first promo tour tied to her new album AM I THE DRAMA? starting Sept. 19.

Fans must buy a CD or vinyl from the hosting store to attend the in-person events.

The tour includes stops in Long Island, Atlanta, Houston, and Long Beach, with more dates expected.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. On Tuesday (Sept. 9) night, Cardi B revealed that she’s going on a meet-and-greet tour after joking that Atlantic Records had slashed the marketing budget for AM I THE DRAMA?

“Due to the ‘Imaginary Playerz’ video, Atlantic Records [has made] some deductions to my album’s budget. So, the new check has arrived and been received. And the new budget is…” she teased, before revealing the not-so-big number: $50.

“I have to go on the road and sell these CDs and vinyls myself, so I’m here to tell you that I might be going to your city next week,” Cardi continued. Beginning next Friday (Sept. 19), when her sophomore LP drops, the “Up” rapper will meet fans in select cities: Long Island, Atlanta, Houston, and Long Beach.

Fans hoping to attend Cardi’s in-store meet-and-greets will need to grab a CD directly from the store hosting the event. As her website clarified, “Purchasing the CD from another retailer will not allow you to access the in-store.”

In the accompanying video, the Grammy-winning musician humorously emphasized she doesn’t care if fans buy a CD or vinyl: “Whatever you want, I don’t care. Just buy it.” Check out the clip below.

“It’s going to be the best meet and greet ever,” Cardi promised, before joking that she’s “just going through a really hard time right now.” She added, “They want to put me back in the Bronx… I’m just very devastated. If you could just buy a CD, or a vinyl, or a box set, it would just be very [helpful].”

For those who can’t make the meet-and-greet, no worries. The rapper is hitting the road for her first-ever headlining tour in February 2026. The trek spans more than 30 North American cities before wrapping up in April 2026.