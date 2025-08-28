Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B used humor to promote her AM I THE DRAMA? box sets, joking about being broke and evicted.

She connected the promo to the high production costs of her “Imaginary Playerz” video.

The album drops Sept. 19 and includes fan favorites like “WAP,” “Up,” and the new single “Outside.”

Cardi B is calling on the Bardi Gang to run up sales on her AM I THE DRAMA? box sets — but not without poking fun at herself in the process.

After unveiling the album’s “pretty and petty” alternative cover Wednesday (Aug. 27), the rapper hopped on X Spaces to joke about being “poor.” She said, “I’m about to get evicted from my mansion and stuff, they’re about to repo all my cars, they’re about to take my Lambos and my Rolls-Royce.”

"I couldn't even get my pool cleaned this week, you know what I'm saying? I'm f**ked up in the game right now,” Cardi continued. “If you guys want to donate to the AM I THE DRAMA? charity foundation and stuff like that, so I can get my nails done, that would be very nice.”

She urged the Bardi Gang to grab a box set and vinyl — both priced around $40 — claiming she blew all her money on the “Imaginary Playerz” video. “I went to Greece and France,” she explained, before reminding fans that her youngest child, Blossom, has a birthday coming up.

To be fair, the visual companion for “Imaginary Playerz,” which saw her jumping on and off a private jet and switching into several different designer looks — didn’t look cheap. The record is set to appear on AM I THE DRAMA? when it drops Sept. 19, joining earlier singles like “Outside.” The album will also house a couple of fan favorites, like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”

"My mortgage every month with the two houses that I have is about $46,000 a month," the rapper added. "Like, how can I afford that? Like, I don't even know what I'm gonna do anymore. I think gonna sell my p**sy in Dubai or something like that." Later, Cardi joked that she usually buys herself a Birkin or Kelly every three or four months, but this time her boyfriend had to get her one.