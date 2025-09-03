Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With her sophomore album just weeks away, Cardi B is finally ready to spill all the tea on AM I THE DRAMA? Well — almost all of it.

In a new Billboard interview published Wednesday (Sept. 3), the “I Like It” rapper discussed everything from including her older hits to possible guest features and her tour plans once the album arrives. “I always knew that I was going to drop a second album, I just didn’t have a project well put together,” she said when asked if she ever doubted another LP would come.

At the time she released “WAP” and “Up,” Cardi admitted she only had four records she actually liked. While she could’ve coasted on singles alone, the Grammy winner pushed for more: “I want to put out this whole project because I have a lot of songs. I recorded 60 songs.”

Speaking of the Grammys, Cardi explained she’s not exactly counting on another award to consider AM I THE DRAMA? a success. “Times have changed. Success for me will be people saying, ‘She put out a great album,’” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Bronx native touched on potential features. While she didn’t give much away — fans “just got to hear it” to find out specifics — she did reveal whether SZA delivered her vocals. (The “Snooze” singer notably wrote, “Lemme send this verse, chile” back in June).

Unfortunately, the “I Do” collaborator “did not” — though Cardi seemed understanding. “I feel like she’s been really tired because she’s been on tour, and then on top of that, I don’t know,” the rapper reasoned. “Maybe she did do the verse. I’ve been hearing other conversations. We’ll see about that.”

As the publication confirmed, Cardi will hit the road in February for a 30+ city North American tour — her first headlining trek — which will wrap its stateside run in April.

AM I THE DRAMA? is slated to hit streaming services on Sept. 19. The 23-song effort will house “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” along with previously released smashes like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up.”