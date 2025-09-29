Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The numbers are in for Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? On Sunday (Sept. 28), after scoring her second consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, the “Pretty & Petty” rapper took to social media to celebrate the milestone with fans.

“Thank you so much, everybody that supported my album!” Cardi shared after the LP debuted with an impressive 200,000 album-equivalent units. She explained, “Two weeks ago, the album was projected to do 115,000 [copies] off of ‘Outside’ and ‘Imaginary Playerz.’ I didn’t know what the outcome was gonna be.”

“I didn’t put out an album in seven years and haven’t put out as much music in the last year, but we just surpassed all that expectation,” the Grammy-winning rapper continued. “Thank you to everyone who gave the album a listen, did a video to the songs, and everything! You don’t know the confidence and boost you gave me in my music to keep pushing.”

Looking ahead, Cardi said that she “can’t wait to see” her fans during her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour,” slated to begin in February. “Tonight, we celebrate!” the soon-to-be mother of four wrote, humorously adding that she “can’t pop no champagne,” but she’s down to “open up some cranberry juice or something!”

As Billboard reported, 110,000 of the units AM I THE DRAMA? moved came from on-demand streams, while another 88,000 were pure sales. It’s worth noting that Cardi put out at least two dozen variations of the project, including nine unique CD covers, 11 vinyl variants, and eight deluxe CD box sets, both before and after its release.

Unsurprisingly, AM I THE DRAMA? also logged the biggest sales week for a rap album by a woman in 2025, a milestone it will likely hold for the rest of the year. For comparison, GloRilla’s GLORIOUS led the way in 2024 with 69,000 units.