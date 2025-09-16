Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B will launch her first-ever headlining tour, the “Little Miss Drama Tour,” in February 2026.

The 30-city North American run includes stops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and more.

Fans can expect a high-energy show and new music from her upcoming album, AM I THE DRAMA?

Cardi B is taking AM I THE DRAMA? on the road in February. On Tuesday (Sept. 16), she revealed the 2026 dates for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which also marks her first-ever headlining run.

The North American trek is expected to begin on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, CA, before heading through major markets like Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, and New York. The run ends with a finale in Atlanta on April 17.

“Hello!! We [are] putting the kids to bed early because the ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ is coming to a city near you!” Cardi wrote in an announcement on her Instagram. Fans can sign up for the presale — which actually doesn’t begin until next Tuesday (Sept. 23) — on Ticketmaster now.

Cardi also stopped by “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” where she spoke about preparing for tour life. “After the whole album run and everything, I’m going straight to rehearsal,” she explained. “Every single day, I’m going to be working out. I hate working out, but I gotta do it.”

Just the day before (Sept. 15), the “I Like It” rapper unveiled the feature list for AM I THE DRAMA? The 23-track project includes guest appearances from longtime collaborators Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Kehlani, and Lizzo, as well as newer collaborators such as Tyla, Janet Jackson, and Cash Cobain.

Since the album is just around the corner, Cardi might unveil the complete tracklist any day now. In the meantime, we know it’ll feature older hits like “Up” and “WAP” with Megan, as well as recent singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz.”

Of course, fans are also getting quite a bit of new material, including “Bodega Baddie,” which she teased after her civil trial, and another track that got a preview at WWE SummerSlam last month. Friday is going to be a good day for Bardi Gang, to say the least!