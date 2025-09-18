Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B and Stefon Diggs after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B revealed her pregnancy with Stefon Diggs during a “CBS Mornings” interview.

Diggs hinted online at wanting a baby boy and choosing a Spanish name.

A separate paternity suit involving Diggs adds complexity to the situation.

Cardi B is getting most of the attention, but there is another side to the parenthood equation. Stefon Diggs, the father to be, is also looking forward to welcoming the baby, who will be his first child with the Bronx rapper.

On Wednesday (Sept. 17), Cardi B confirmed rumors that she was pregnant during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.” Smiling, she shared, “Well yes, I am. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

As for the New England Patriots wide receiver, he played it cool when asked about the announcement after practice. “My personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life," he lightheartedly told reporters. "But, I heard about it."

Diggs was much more forthcoming online, dropping a few comments under Cardi B‘s Thursday (Sept. 18) Instagram video to promote her forthcoming album, AM I THE DRAMA?

“100% team boy,” read one of his comments. Another said, “Proud of you for staying focused.”

Both stars will have to be locked in come 2026. The Bronx rapper recently confirmed that her “Little Miss Drama Tour” scheduled for early next year will not be delayed despite the pending arrival of her fourth child. “When the baby [comes] out, my body will be loose, and [I’m going] straight [to] rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing,” Cardi B said. “I’m very excited for this chapter in life.”

Cardi B has three children — Kulture, Wave and Blossom — with rapper Offset, her estranged husband. Diggs, on the other hand, is the father of a daughter named Nova. According to People, the NFL star is also currently being sued by a model over the paternity of a 5-month baby girl. Aileen Lopera — aka Lord Gisselle on Instagram — claims Diggs fathered the child she gave birth to in April. She reportedly filed in Dec. 2024, when she was still pregnant.

As for his child with Cardi B, the NFL player inferred he’ll be paying homage to Cardi B’s Dominican heritage. “Thinking of Spanish names… right now,” he also wrote on Instagram.