Bardi Gang, rejoice! Cardi B confirmed that she’ll be announcing a tour in support of AM I THE DRAMA? “very, very soon.”

“The tour announcement is coming as fast as you guys think,” she said during an Instagram Live on Monday (Sept. 1). “I’m so excited. After all of this album rollout and [finishing my] album duties, I go straight into tour prep.” While she didn’t spill details on when it’ll begin or who might join her, the rapper teased, “There’s not going to be no time to waste.”

With her sophomore album arriving Sept. 19, fans could see dates as early as late September or October. It’ll also mark her first proper headlining tour, since she didn’t tour Invasion of Privacy due to her pregnancy at the time.

Cardi has already had big-money tour deals waiting for her. Last year, she posted screenshots of one that included $1.1 million per show, $1.5 million for festivals, and $65 million for a full tour if she met the required number of dates (which she blurred out). That was all off the strength of her feature run at the time, before AM I THE DRAMA? had even been announced.

“I don’t want to take tour deals until I announce my album ‘cause when I announce my album, I know they’re going to up it. You have to move smart like a b**ch,” she explained in a since-deleted tweet. “You can’t act hungry, especially when you’re not.”

AM I THE DRAMA? will span a massive 23 tracks. Alongside newer pre-release singles like “Outside,” which dropped at the start of summer, and her JAY-Z–sampling “Imaginary Playerz,” the album also includes Cardi’s earlier smashes “Up” and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. The full tracklist hasn’t been confirmed yet.