Key Takeaways:

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has taken a personal turn, involving their children.

Nicki called Cardi’s daughter “ugly,” prompting Cardi to fire back with accusations about Nicki’s parenting.

The feud has divided fans online, with both sides defending their favorite artist’s actions.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will not be settling their feud anytime soon, it seems. As the two Hip Hop titans continue to drag each other on social media, their children were now brought into the rap beef.

As previously reported, longtime rivals Cardi and Nicki started going at each other online via disparaging comments aimed at each other over X (formerly known as Twitter). On Monday (Sept. 29) night, Nicki shaded Cardi’s new AM I THE DRAMA? album in since-deleted tweets. Bardi responded in kind, and it got ugly fast.

But that was only the start. On Tuesday (Sept. 30), Nicki dropped a tweet name-dropping Cardi’s daughter, Kulture. A series of tweets from the Queens rapper started with “Barney B & kulture vulture.” Then she added, “Kulture vulture you ugly too.”

And that’s when Cardi went off. But unfortunately, she also insinuated that Nicki’s son is neurodivergent (which is unconfirmed) in the process. “B**ch you wish you could call my daughter ugly... Kulture is beautiful, and you know that,” wrote Cardi on X. “Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f**ked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! B**CH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING.”

And then, despite being pregnant, Cardi invited Nicki to shoot a fair one. She tweeted, “Trying to call me out to fight cuz I’m pregnant af.. you NEVER have that energy when I see you in person!!! I seen you at two Met Galas and you never have that energy… BUT WHERE TF YOU AT???? MY NIKKAS IS OUTSIDE RIGHT NOW WHERE TF YALL AT???”

The language and personal jabs only got coarser and darker from there, from both sides, and it’s really not worth promoting. Fans of both rappers are steadfastly taking their respective sides, firmly standing on business that their respective rap heroines are not the problem.

Who’s right or wrong is debatable and subjective. But the fact is, Cardi B has a new album out that went platinum on its release day and continues to have a stellar rollout, regardless of any rap beef.