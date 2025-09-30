Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj performs during “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” and Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Nicki Minaj mocked Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? with tweets about its price and lyrics.

Cardi B clapped back with jokes, personal digs and a reminder of her dominance in the rap game.

Ice Spice and JT added their voices into the mix, intensifying the ongoing drama in the female rap scene.

The rap girlies are beefing again. On Monday (Sept. 29) night, Nicki Minaj threw shade at Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? in several since-deleted tweets.

In one post, Minaj simply wrote, “$4.99,” seemingly referencing the price of Cardi’s new album on iTunes. The “FTCU” rapper then tweeted, “Barney Dangerous” — a play on the title of her own “Barbie Dangerous” — before poking fun at the soon-to-be mother of four’s verse on “Magnet.”

On the original track, Cardi raps, “A-B-C-D-E-F-G, these b**ches can't f**k with me.” Minaj, however, changed the lyrics completely. “Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin’ off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / Running trains,” her post read. “Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. Outsell. Meeeeee.”

For context, AM I THE DRAMA? moved 200,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, as Billboard reported on Sunday (Sept. 28). While still incredibly impressive, those numbers fall just shy of Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, which opened with 228,000 units in 2023.

Among her other posts, Minaj urged Cardi to go run and “tell the rat [and] J ZEEEEEE,” presumably referring to Roc Nation’s Desiree Perez and JAY-Z. She also accused the Bronx rapper of lying about her mother being Trinidadian.

Cardi hilariously responded to Minaj for disturbing her peace on a “damn Monday,” of all days. “I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this b**ch bothering me,” she tweeted alongside a photo of the ribs.

“Damn, she was streaming ‘Magnet’ hard as hell, huh?” Cardi joked. She then argued that Minaj shouldn’t be measuring herself against her. “You [have] been in the game [for] like 16 years. You need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” she wrote, before mentioning Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Drake.

“I was in high school when you came out. [Why the f**k are] you comparing yourself to me for?” the tweet continued. Cardi later claimed that Minaj "couldn't reproduce” and took shots at her husband, Kenneth Petty, who was previously convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a minor. It’s a lot to unpack, so see the “Pretty & Petty” rapper’s tweets below while they’re still up.

Ice Spice And JT’s Tweets Amid Nicki Minaj And Cardi B’s Latest Spat

A few other women in rap appeared to chime in on the Cardi vs. Minaj back-and-forth, including Ice Spice and JT. The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” tweeted a face-with-a-hand-over-mouth emoji. Then, seemingly in response to an alleged phone call of Cardi threatening to beat her up, she previewed a song tentatively titled “Pretty Privilege” just after midnight on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

JT, on the other hand, went straight for the jugular. “That b**ch home, ugly, and mad. No celebration!” the City Girls alum wrote. She added, “I would've been breakdancing right now if I was No. 1, but she know she lied.” Notably, JT and Cardi reignited their feud last week over the latter’s “Magnet.”