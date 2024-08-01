Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is a proud mom of three. On Monday (June 16) evening, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted photos of her kids, including a few first glimpses of her youngest, Blossom.

“It is you, Miss Blossom Belles,” the Grammy-winning artist wrote. She opened the post with an adorable photo of Blossom smiling in a pink swimsuit, with a floral Louis Vuitton scarf on top of her head. Other pictures in the carousel included Cardi B’s eldest, Kulture, sitting poolside, and Wave glued to his phone.

In the comments section, Latto simply wrote, “Baby fever.” Keke Palmer added, “Beautiful children! Just gorgeous.” Meanwhile, India Royale kept it short and sweet with, “Aw, chunky mommy.” As expected, fans filled the rest of the replies with pink hearts and cherry blossom emojis.

Over on Twitter, one user jokingly asked, “If Cardi has Blossom and Summer Walker has Bubbles — who’s having a baby and naming her Buttercup?” The “Up” hitmaker humorously responded with, “SZA.” Notably, all three artists came together on the extended version of “No Love.”

Cardi B first shared news of her third pregnancy with Offset back in August 2024. “With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote on Instagram, seemingly referencing her impending divorce from her estranged husband. “I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, [and] what you pushed me to do!” The Invasion of Privacy artist gave birth to Blossom the very next month.

More recently, Cardi B went Instagram official with NFL player Stefon Diggs. She posted photos of the two cozying up not long after news surfaced of Offset filing for spousal support.