Cardi B always gets the last laugh. On Sunday (June 1), the “Bodak Yellow” rapper went Instagram official with Stefon Diggs after exchanging online jabs with her estranged husband, Offset.

In a photo dump shared on social media, Cardi B included a picture of herself and Diggs locking eyes while lounging on a yacht deck. Another image showed the Grammy Award-winning rapper seemingly wearing nothing but a fur coat that looked suspiciously similar to the one the NFL wide receiver wore to the 2025 Met Gala.

The mother of three also posted a video of a room overflowing with enormous bouquets of roses and massive teddy bears, likely courtesy of Diggs. Meanwhile, a separate clip from the carousel showed her twerking on the yacht while the football player playfully smacked her behind. She captioned the slideshow, “Chapter five... Hello, chapter six.”

“Absolutely,” SZA penned in the comments section. Maiya The Don added, “Now that’s how you make a [n**ga’s] chest hurt! You’re my idol!” Plenty of other rap and R&B stars rallied behind Cardi B too, including GloRilla, Rob49, Da Brat and Kehlani, who simply wrote, “That’s my girl.”

On Friday (May 30), reports revealed that Offset amended his divorce response to request spousal support. Cardi B herself confirmed the news later that day during a X Spaces session, saying she wants Offset to “die f**king slow.” According to Complex, the Invasion of Privacy artist stated that she “spends $50,000 monthly, which includes costs for private school, nannies, tutors, sports, a personal chef and 24/7 security.” She also claimed the Migos rapper allegedly doesn’t help cover any of the costs, the publication noted.

Offset apparently fired back on Sunday after Cardi B’s pics with Diggs went viral. In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, “Good [rollout and] PR,” and followed it up with a GIF showing a basketball player passing the ball. “Today I pass,” its text overlay read.