Key Takeaways:

Cardi B said dissing BIA over her album sales would be “overkill” and not worth her energy.

BIA’s debut album, BIANCA, reportedly sold 8,000 units in its first week.

The feud reignited with Cardi’s “Pretty & Petty” in September.

Cardi B isn’t interested in rubbing BIA’s first-week numbers in her face. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the Bronx rapper told fans she’s choosing not to “pick on” the Massachusetts native over BIANCA’s sales.

“I don’t pick on b**ches. I don’t wake up every single day like, ‘I’ma pick on this girl ‘cause I can,’” Cardi shared on X Spaces. “I just found out BIA’s numbers yesterday. I’m not going to pick on her ‘cause of that s**t. Then that’s overkill.”

BIANCA didn’t make it onto the Billboard 200 chart, and according to HotNewHipHop, it sold 8,000 album-equivalent units. For comparison, Cardi’s AM I THE DRAMA? opened at No. 1 with 200,000 in sales. Of course, that’s not exactly a fair matchup, given that the Grammy-winning rapper had seven years of anticipation leading up to her release.

Notably, a similarly positioned artist like Ice Spice moved 28,000 units with her debut album, Y2K! Perhaps BIA could’ve pulled higher numbers if she had taken aim at Cardi on BIANCA, but she previously explained that doing so would’ve been a “disservice” to the 16-track effort.

“I would be doing a disservice to myself with everything I’ve put into this album [by] making it about her,” BIA told “The Breakfast Club” earlier this month. “There’s so much more importance to my message and what I’m here for than to rap beef.”

During the same X Spaces session, Cardi appeared to address JT, who fired shots at her on the since-removed tracks “No Hook” and “Keep Coming.” The soon-to-be mom of four said, “I’ma reply to you on my time.” She continued, “It’s not because I can’t flame you. B**ch, you don’t look better than me in nothing. You can’t rap better than me. You don’t look better than me. You can’t do nothing better than me.”