Key Takeaways:

Cardi B took aim at JT’s “Keep Coming” diss by mocking its stream numbers on Instagram Live.

JT’s diss tracks “Keep Coming” and “No Hook” were briefly released but later removed from streaming platforms.

Cardi B previously referenced JT in her “Magnet” verse and hinted at Nicki Minaj’s involvement in the ongoing feud.

Cardi B vowed to let her rivals “have their fun” last week, and apparently, that time’s up. On Monday (Oct. 6), the Grammy Award-winning artist jumped on social media after JT dropped her second diss track, “Keep Coming,” over the weekend.

The soon-to-be mother of four seemingly mocked the former City Girls rapper over the song’s streaming numbers. “Let’s get active, baby. Spend a b**ch f**king streams in the club,” she said on Instagram Live, before claiming the number was only 25,000. From there, Cardi broke into the second verse of “Magnet,” in which she notably took shots at JT.

“Mama didn’t want you, Brenda’s baby-a** b**ch / Tail-waggin'-a** b**ch, bottom feeder-a** b**ch,” Cardi rapped along the song’s lyrics. She then appeared to suggest that JT “might just now” get a feature from Nicki Minaj after all the “d**k riding” she’s done throughout their social media back-and-forth.

“Keep Coming” was one of two diss tracks JT released on streaming services on Saturday (Oct. 4). “Coyote face b**ch, can't you see I'm road runnin'? / B**ches want smoke, but they ain't gon' hold nothin',” she rapped on the record.

On “No Hook,” JT referenced the marker-throwing incident outside of Cardi’s civil assault trial in September, “Bodega Baddie” from AM I THE DRAMA?, and “Hot S**t,” among other things. The record surfaced online after she and the Bronx native’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, exchanged jabs on X.

Both songs were suddenly removed from streaming platforms, though the City Cinderella artist hasn’t explained why.

Beef aside, Cardi B’s sophomore effort recently landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated this upcoming Saturday (Oct. 11). The project initially debuted at No. 1 with 200,000 album-equivalent units, thanks in part to singles like “Imaginary Playerz” and “Outside.” Guests on the LP include Kehlani, Summer Walker, Tyla and Megan Thee Stallion.