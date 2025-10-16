Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B responded to sabotage attempts during a live X Spaces session by calling out fan behavior.

She confirmed her partnership with Bobbie and emphasized her support for working mothers.

Cardi says more brands are lining up to work with her after she gives birth.

Cardi B is not playing when it comes to her endorsement money. The “Imaginary Playerz” rapper let anyone who is trying to sabotage her many deals know that it’s not happening under any circumstances.

On Wednesday (Oct. 15), Cardi held court in an X Spaces to put her potential saboteurs on notice, whoever they may be. “A lot of y’all been tagging all the companies that I get endorsements from, trying to take the endorsements from me and do funny s**t,” she said. “Guess what? It’s not gonna happen. Actually, I have a couple of meetings after I give birth because there [are] more companies that wanna endorse and want to be part of my tour. So, it doesn’t matter if you tag them in the tweets that I posted, in the tweets of this and blah blah blah. Y’all not stopping no bags over here.”

One recent bag that Cardi secured is with Bobbie, an organic baby formula and supplements company, for whom she now serves as Chief Confidence Officer. Her partnership with the brand was revealed earlier that Wednesday.

“The bags are gonna keep on coming,” Cardi added. “I mean, y’all been trying to cancel me and take food out my mouth since 2019. Y’all have to understand I’m very, very, very blessed.”

Some of the blessings in the AM I THE DRAMA? rapper's catalog of brand partnerships include Reebok, Fashion Nova, Steve Madden, Skims and Pepsi. But as for Bobbie, she specifically name-checked her latest endorsement partner due to her strong beliefs about the issues that working mothers face.

For example, she believes the government is allegedly trying to slow down the production of baby formula to encourage women to breastfeed, regardless of their ability to. “Breastfeeding also takes a lot of time and some women gotta go straight to work to feed their families, to take care of their kids and s**t,” said the mother of three, who is now pregnant with her fourth child. “They can’t spend time just sitting down. Pumping takes literally take your whole f**king day. Pumping is not something [that’s] easy to do. There [are] women that gotta go to work. There [are] women that have to depend on the formula. That’s something that Bobbie is fighting every other week at the White House. On top of that, Bobbie is always fighting for better care for Black and brown women.”

Cardi B clearly wants it on the record that she’s for the people, especially mothers and women of color who work hard for their families.