Key Takeaways:

Cardi B revealed how breastfeeding affected her confidence as a new mom.

As Bobbie’s Chief Confidence Officer, she’s helping normalize formula feeding in parenting culture.

Her “Little Miss Drama Tour” reflects her personal growth and marks her return to the spotlight after baby No. 4.

It’s Cardi B, and the B officially stands for “Bobbie.” On Wednesday (Oct. 15), the baby formula brand announced the Grammy-winning rapper, who’s currently expecting baby No. 4, as its new Chief Confidence Officer.

To celebrate the new partnership, Cardi opened up to Vogue about the importance of proper nutrients for babies, her personal struggles producing breast milk, and why her upcoming “Little Miss Drama Tour” is part of her healing process. “I don’t want people thinking that I’m just heading back to work,” she told the publication, explaining that touring serves as a “coping mechanism.”

“I don’t want everybody thinking it’s the same for them, and I don’t want the system to think [that] because I did it, everyone should. Having your first baby really rocks your world. It is a big deal,” the “Magnet” artist continued. “And it is hard. And it is life-changing.”

Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour” is scheduled to start in February 2026, and for anyone worried her pregnancy might push things back, she’s already put those concerns to rest. In a video shared last month, the rapper confirmed she’s due before the North American run starts and emphasized that Feb. 11 “will be” opening night. The baby will be her first with NFL player Stefon Diggs and her fourth child overall.

Cardi and Bobbie’s partnership arrived with an ad promoting the brand’s Organic Whole Milk Infant Formula. “It’s me, Cardi Bobbie,” she said at the start, before taking calls from a few new moms. When asked how she knew the ingredients were pure, the Bronx native stressed that everything was “USDA Organic.” She humorously added, “We test it; we retest. We’re literally obsessed with just testing!”

Another caller admitted to feeling “really guilty” about using formula, but the AM I THE DRAMA? artist assured them, “However you feed your baby, just make sure you do it with confidence.”

On the topic of using formula, Cardi shared with Vogue how “frustrating” it can be not being able to produce breast milk as easily as others. “Sometimes your baby wants to eat in two hours and sometimes your baby wants to eat in 45 minutes, and it takes me two hours just to produce two ounces of milk,” she explained. “It almost made me feel like, ‘Does it make me less of a woman if I can’t produce as much milk as the next woman?’”

The soon-to-be mom of four most recently welcomed her third child, Blossom, in September 2024. Before that, she and Offset shared two kids together: their daughter, Kulture, and son, Wave.