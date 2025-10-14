Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the "AM I THE DRAMA?" meet and greet at Walmart on September 23, 2025, in Houston, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B’s highly anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, has been a resounding success — both commercially and critically. In a Tuesday (Oct. 14) interview with PAPER, the Bronx rapper says she is “proud” of the way fans are reacting to her music on social media.

“That’s what makes me so proud of myself,” Cardi told PAPER when asked about her new music being a TikTok staple. “It's been such a drama with the numbers. First of all, I'm very proud of my number …We're in a very different era when it comes to music. So, not only am I proud of my numbers, but you got b**ches from the sideline that are going to try to make you not feel proud of your numbers.”

Cardi likely alluded to the recent reignition of her long simmering beef with Nicki Minaj, which spawned due to a series of tweets about album sales, or alleged lack thereof, by the latter. Despite the said haters (or, hater), Cardi’s new album was already winning off the rip. AM I THE DRAMA? was certified platinum by the RIAA on its very first day of release. It has since gone double platinum.

Nevertheless, the “WAP” rapper isn’t focused solely on price points and album sales. In this day and age, another mark of an album truly resonating is how often it shows up on social media pages. Cardi is, once again, a mainstay on timelines.

“There's people that have never even seen 100,000 sales calling me a flop,” Cardi said. “So, people will try to discourage you about your numbers, but clearly, they don't discourage me. That's what people will try to do, but it fails. It fails when thousands of videos are being made to your music. And then there [are] thousands of people doing memes to your songs. There [are] so many people that [were] doubting my album, that [it’s] like, ‘You know what, her album is good?’”

Fans will be taking their appreciation for AM I THE DRAMA? into stadiums in 2026 when Cardi is scheduled to embark on her “Little Miss Drama Tour.” The trek is expected to run from February until April, throughout North America.