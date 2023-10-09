Image Image Credit Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B has absolutely had it with social media trolls. On Monday (Nov. 4), she called out “weird” stan accounts for harassing her children and sister, Hennessy Carolina, online.

Taking to Twitter Spaces, Cardi alleged that people were creating edits of her eldest daughter, Kulture, being sexually abused by Offset. “Y’all take things too f**king far,” she began. The backlash stemmed from an earlier tweet the Grammy winner posted of her son, Wave, being able to spell out his name and other objects.

“Now, I can’t even brag about my kids being smart because y’all be f**king feeling a certain type of way about it. When I say that my kids are smart, y’all decide to do edits about my daughter getting raped,” Cardi vented, understandably frustrated with the situation.

“When we start getting real f**king funny, s**t ain’t gon’ be f**king funny no more,” the “Up” hitmaker warned, presumably hinting at taking legal action. She previously sued blogger Tasha K and won a $4 million settlement, so it definitely wouldn’t be her first rodeo. Elsewhere in her rant, Cardi emphasized, “I can’t even brag about my kids being smart without stan Twitter doing retarded s**t [or] saying retarded s**t. The f**k is wrong with y’all?”

Offset, who Cardi admitted she’s currently not on talking terms with, even caught wind of the inappropriate images. She said, “The n**ga didn’t even believe me! My [babies’] dad used to hate it when I would argue with people on Twitter.”

In October, the Invasion of Privacy creator dealt with similar harassment after a prank caller led Child Protective Services (CPS) to her door with a serious allegation that she was abusing her three kids. The incident took place just a month after the superstar welcomed her newborn, a baby girl, in September.