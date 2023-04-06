Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B has proved she’s not someone to play with. On Monday (Oct. 21) night, the “I Like It” rapper promised to track down the person who called Child Protective Services to her home — where she lives with her and Offset’s three kids: Kulture, Wave and their newborn daughter — over an erroneous abuse report.

"Motherf**kers have taken s**t too f**king far when you mess with my f**king kids," the Grammy Award-winning artist shared on Instagram Live. "For the Child Protective Services to come to my f**king house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there's an anonymous call that my kids have been getting abused and beaten."

In the video filmed from her hospital bed, Cardi B revealed she’s been sick and under treatment since Saturday (Oct. 19). "You f**king a**holes think it’s funny, and it’s not,” she said before threatening to take legal action against CPS and the person responsible. The Invasion of Privacy creator also pointed out that she and her family are the only people of color in their neighborhood.

"My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit, no matter how annoying they are. I never hit my kids,” Cardi B continued. “We take very great care of our kids. Don't you ever in your f**king life play with my motherhood or my ex-husband's fatherhood."

As Rap-Up reported earlier in the year, Cardi B and Offset are divorcing after six years together. The couple, who made their relationship public in 2017, has seen their fair share of ups and downs together. In fact, the New York native filed for divorce in 2020, only to withdraw the petition two months later.

Meanwhile, in September, the “Red Room” rapper accused Cardi B of cheating on him while pregnant. “You f**ked [someone else] with a baby inside. Tell the truth!” he alleged in one of her Instagram Live sessions. She seemingly responded via Twitter shortly after: “AND DID!”