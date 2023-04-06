Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 ASCAP Awards, A’ja Wilson, LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B’s first solo single of the year, “Outside,” has finally arrived. On Friday (June 20), the New York rapper dropped the song on streaming services, just in time to soundtrack summer.

Fans had been practically begging for the official version ever since a snippet surfaced online, and on Tuesday (June 17), Cardi B confirmed it was on the way. “I’ve been cuffed up too long, let me remind n**gas,” she rapped about her split from estranged husband Offset. Even more intriguing was the next bar: “Your favorite player on your favorite team, he in my DM,” which appeared to be an obvious nod to her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Her ongoing divorce and football beau might’ve provided plenty of inspiration for the lyrics, especially considering just how many sports references are packed into the ladies’ anthem. Take a listen to “Outside” below and keep scrolling for all the lyrical gems you may have overlooked.

“Chlöe called you king, that's cute, don't get me wrong,” Cardi B dished in the opening verse. Many have since speculated it’s a nod to Offset’s “PRINCESS CUT” with the Chloe x Halle singer, where they notably crooned, “Know I'm the king, baby, bow to me” on the chorus.

Moments later, the Grammy-winning musician name dropped LeBron and Savannah James, which is especially fitting since the Los Angeles Lakers star is often referred to as King James. “I like him too, so, baby, let me meet LeBron/ I love Savannah, let me see what she be on,” Cardi B spat.

Near the end of the song, the Invasion of Privacy artist pried her way into two more sports leagues: the NFL and the WNBA. “Heard them Patriots got them n**gas, let me in the locker room/ And some ladies out in Vegas, A'ja Wil', what's poppin', boo?” she unloaded, obviously showing love to New England’s team and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.