Key Takeaways:

Cardi B criticized the Trump administration’s SNAP cuts, warning they could leave families without food assistance before Thanksgiving.

She highlighted how tariffs are driving up prices, affecting everything from fast fashion to luxury goods.

Cardi defended her past political comments, saying her warnings about Trump are now playing out in real time.

Cardi B was “trying to warn” everyone what would happen if Donald Trump got back into office. On Saturday (Oct. 18), the rapper spoke out about the possibility of millions of Americans losing access to SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) — right before Thanksgiving.

“People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you that Thanksgiving is next month,” Cardi said on X Spaces. Notably, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed in July plans to cut roughly $187 billion from SNAP funding from 2025 through 2034.

Meanwhile, over 42 million people are already at risk of losing food assistance amid the government shutdown that started Oct. 1. “No turkey for some of y’all,” the “Magnet” rapper added. “Very interesting.”

“These are the type of things I was trying to warn y’all that’s gonna happen in the Trump administration, but y’all didn’t care. All y’all cared about is that I called them ‘Shrump,’” Cardi continued. She went on to explain how taxes and tariffs have made “every Godd**m thing” more expensive.

To drive her point home, Cardi recalled trying to order a piece of furniture from Italy but got hit with a $15,000 shipping charge just to get it to the United States. “Everything [has] been rising up, from the prices of f**king Fashion Nova and SHEIN to Chanel and all that s**t because the tariffs are so f**king expensive!”

The soon-to-be mom of four later addressed the speech she gave at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Milwaukee last year. “My teleprompter wasn’t working, so thank God I wrote my speech down on my f**king phone, but whatever the f**k I said, I meant that s**t,” she explained. “To this day, b**ches be trying to be funny using that s**t against me.”

She continued, “But guess what? What I was saying is bigger than me saying ‘Shrump’ and now you motherf**kers don’t have no food stamps and Thanksgiving is next month.”