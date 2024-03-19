Image Image Credit River Callaway / Contributor via Getty Images, Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images, and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B, GloRilla, and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B is set to speak at Kamala Harris’ rally in Milwaukee on Friday (Nov. 1), the VP’s campaign announced on Thursday (Oct. 31).

Joining the Bronx superstar will be performers GloRilla, who collaborated with her on “Tomorrow 2,” Flo Milli, The Isley Brothers, MC Lyte, and DJ Gemini Gilly. “These artists and public figures are trusted voices for millions of Americans, who listen to their music, follow them on social media, or otherwise are inspired by them,” the Harris-Walz campaign shared in a statement, per Deadline.

Interestingly, GloRilla endorsed Harris on Monday (Oct. 28) while urging her fans to make it to the ballots. The “TGIF” hitmaker pointed out abortion rights, protecting the LGBTQIA+ community, raising the minimum wage, and funding publication education as four reasons why people should vote for the Democratic nominee.

The two previously met during the White House’s Women’s History Month reception, where GloRilla also got to take photos with Joe Biden. In a clip shared on social media, the 46th president hilariously reworked lyrics from her hit single “Yeah Glo!”

While Cardi has been critical of both Donald Trump and Biden, she ultimately agreed “Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate.” Reacting to Harris’ decision to replace the current Democratic leader in July, the rapper said, “It should’ve been your moment, Kamala, and you know it. You know you want to be the f**king president.”

Cardi continued, “You know, in the next four years, it’s going to be hard for you to run for candidate. This was your moment. You should’ve told that n**ga, ‘Listen, I’ll buy you a f**king wheelchair, and you get the f**k on. It’s my turn now.’”

Later that month, she reposted a clip from Harris’ meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There, the former district attorney called for a ceasefire in Gaza.