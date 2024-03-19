Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

GloRilla is urging her fans to get out there and vote ahead of the U.S. presidential election. On Monday (Oct. 28), the Memphis native shared a video of herself singing “I LUV HER” alongside a title card that reads, “Four reasons why we should vote for Kamala Harris.”

“A woman’s right to choose!” is listed as the first reason. Harris has been heavily in favor of giving women the first and final say when it comes to abortion, as evidenced by her recent rally in Houston. The Democratic party nominee promised that if elected for president, she would sign off on a bill to reinstate Roe v. Wade.

In the second and third points, GloRilla wrote, “Protect the LGBTQIA+ community” and “Funding for public education.” As for the final reason, she noted increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour — another core issue that the vice president supports.

“I absolutely believe we must raise [the] minimum wage and that hardworking Americans, whether they’re working at McDonald’s or anywhere else, should have at least the ability to be able to take care of their family and take care of themselves in a way that allows them to actually be able to sustain their needs,” Harris told CNN earlier in the month.

Closing out the clip, GloRilla urged her fans, “Vote Kamala Harris for president!” Her support is no surprise, especially considering the “TGIF” artist met Joe Biden and Harris during the White House’s Women’s History Month reception in March.

The rapper’s “Wanna Be” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, also performed at the candidate’s event in Atlanta. Other celebrities who have endorsed Harris include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Quavo, Halle Bailey, Eminem and Usher.

Music-wise, the Collective Music Group signee released GLORIOUS on Oct. 11. The project, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, housed collaborations with Latto, Sexyy Red, Muni Long and more. When a user on X criticized GloRilla for dropping the album during election season, she hilariously responded, “[What the f**k]? How [did] I get in it?”