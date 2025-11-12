Image
Key Takeaways:

On Wednesday (Nov. 12), Cardi B blessed the masses with a fresh remix of “ErrTime” with help from Jeezy. The single expands on the original version from Cardi’s AM I THE DRAMA? and follows an initial remix featuring Latto. “Slow and smooth a** criminal … got that billionaire status,” Jeezy declared on the track’s opening verse.

On Tuesday (Nov. 11), Cardi B raised hype for the collaboration by sharing an image across her social platforms showing a black crow — a recurring motif from her AM I THE DRAMA? rollout — perched on top of a snowman. Jeezy replied to his peer’s visual message with a single snowman emoji.

Cardi B released her long-awaited AM I THE DRAMA? back in September with assists from Summer Walker, Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 album-equivalent units, becoming her second consecutive chart-topping release. The album includes the singles “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” and “Safe,” alongside the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks “WAP” and “Up.” Come 2026, Cardi is expected to keep the party going with her “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cIHsaI2XET4

Meanwhile, Jeezy’s most recent body of work, Still Snowin’, marked his latest partnership with DJ Drama. Executive-produced by DJ Toomp and Don Cannon, the 17-track project was recorded to commemorate the Atlanta rapper’s 48th birthday and serves as a follow-up to the 2022 mixtape, SNOFALL. It also arrived shortly after Jeezy completed his 20th anniversary tour celebrating Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and ahead of his Guinness World Record-setting Las Vegas residency.