On Wednesday (Nov. 12), Cardi B blessed the masses with a fresh remix of “ErrTime” with help from Jeezy. The single expands on the original version from Cardi’s AM I THE DRAMA? and follows an initial remix featuring Latto. “Slow and smooth a** criminal … got that billionaire status,” Jeezy declared on the track’s opening verse.

On Tuesday (Nov. 11), Cardi B raised hype for the collaboration by sharing an image across her social platforms showing a black crow — a recurring motif from her AM I THE DRAMA? rollout — perched on top of a snowman. Jeezy replied to his peer’s visual message with a single snowman emoji.

Cardi B released her long-awaited AM I THE DRAMA? back in September with assists from Summer Walker, Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Tyla, Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 album-equivalent units, becoming her second consecutive chart-topping release. The album includes the singles “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” and “Safe,” alongside the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks “WAP” and “Up.” Come 2026, Cardi is expected to keep the party going with her “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

Meanwhile, Jeezy’s most recent body of work, Still Snowin’, marked his latest partnership with DJ Drama. Executive-produced by DJ Toomp and Don Cannon, the 17-track project was recorded to commemorate the Atlanta rapper’s 48th birthday and serves as a follow-up to the 2022 mixtape, SNOFALL. It also arrived shortly after Jeezy completed his 20th anniversary tour celebrating Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and ahead of his Guinness World Record-setting Las Vegas residency.