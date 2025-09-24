Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and ROBYN BECK / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’ meet and greet and JT at the 2025 Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s “Magnet” verse reignited tensions with JT, sparking a wave of online drama.

JT escalated the feud by making personal claims about Cardi B’s relationship and past.

The Bronx native responded with leaked texts and Instagram Live threats, keeping fans glued to the saga.

Cardi B’s closing verse on “Magnet” has started a war of words with JT. On Tuesday (Sept. 23), the City Cinderella artist let loose on social media after the AM I THE DRAMA? diss came out last Friday (Sept. 19).

Taking to X, JT accused Cardi B’s boyfriend and father of her fourth child, Stefon Diggs, of being a “gay man.” She quote-tweeted a clip of an interview with Chris Blake Griffith, who alleged the NFL wide receiver sexually assaulted him.

Shortly after a fan criticized JT for not waiting until Friday — when the album’s first-week sales numbers would be in — the former City Girls artist said she doesn’t care if Cardi B sells “1 million units,” because at the end of the day, “she gon’ always be a fraud, non-rapping h**.”

It didn’t take long for Cardi B to shut down the accusations made by Griffith, who, according to her, previously "lied on Gervonta Davis, too.” She also shared alleged text messages between JT and Lil Uzi Vert. “I want justice for [those] babies [your] man make you abort every time,” the “Safe” artist tweeted. “Ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that courtroom and she didn’t show up, or do I need to play the audio? And don’t let me say what he was sayin’ about Roc Nation.”

Cardi B later took to Instagram Live from the Texas stop of her meet-and-greet tour to address JT once again. “I even got receipts for days, nasty ones. I even got ashy nudes!” she said. “B**ches thought I was finished last year.”

The “OKAY” hitmaker responded via Snapchat: “Now this b**ch saying she got my nudes. Revenge porn?” She continued, “Everybody got your nudes in their motherf**king phone. I bet it ain’t no glass object up my p**sy. I bet it ain’t a room full of n**gas and b**ches.”

For those who haven’t heard “Magnet,” Cardi B dishes out bars like, “Tail waggin'-a** b**ch, bottom feeder-a** b**ch / All that d**k ridin', still ain't get no feature-a** b**ch / She just mad she got a n**ga she be sharin' bags with.” Many fans interpreted the bars as the Grammy Award-winning musician referencing JT not having a Nicki Minaj feature and that she and Lil Uzi Vert, who identifies as non-binary, share designer bags.