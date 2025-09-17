Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B confirmed the rumors, and she is indeed pregnant. On Wednesday morning (Sept. 17), the Bronx rapper appeared on “CBS Mornings” and told Gayle King that she is expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The chatter about whether or not Bardi was pregnant has been swirling for months. Recently, they ramped up when she was spotted gingerly walking down the steps outside of a California courthouse during her recent civil trial — where she was eventually found not liable.

On “CBS Mornings,” Cardi was candid when King asked her if the pregnancy rumors were true. With a smile, she said, “Well yes, I am. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.”

She added, “I’m excited, I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby. Me and my man [are] very supportive of each other.”

Cardi B isn’t exaggerating when she says she’s putting in work. Her long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA?, is due out this Friday (Sept. 19). The project is star-studded, with a list of feature appearances from Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Cash Cobain and more.

The "Bodak Yellow” rapper recently announced that next year she’ll be embarking on the “Little Miss Drama Tour” to support her new album. The 30-city North American tour kicks off in February 2026 and will run through April, including a stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC on March 25.

The new baby is reportedly due before the tour starts. Congratulations to Cardi B and Stefon Diggs.