Cardi B’s era-defining debut album, Invasion of Privacy, turns seven in April, and while there’s still no telling when her sophomore effort will drop, the New York star isn’t losing sleep over it despite what Ye has to say.

“Seven years, one album… [I’m] still being a topic and still being asked about my music!” the “Be Careful” artist tweeted on Tuesday (March 18) in response to the increasingly polarizing rapper, who initially wrote, “Where [is] Cardi B gonna be 10 years from now? They used her.”

It’s worth mentioning that Invasion of Privacy was no ordinary debut. The project took home Rap Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys and spawned the first-ever song by a woman in Hip Hop to be RIAA-certified Diamond, “Bodak Yellow.” On top of that, it housed a plethora of other classics, like “I Like It,” “Bartier Cardi,” and “I Do.”

It’s entirely possible that if the 13-track body of work weren’t as strong as it was, Cardi B’s momentum would have faded by now. Then again, she also has one of the most loyal fanbases in rap, rivaled only by The Barbz — and that’s certainly something she’s well aware of. As she put it, “I’m anointed, and I have a real fanbase. [Other artists] come and go, but The Brim is still here and will stay!”

Even beyond her followers, the mother of three hasn’t eased up on the competition in the years since Invasion of Privacy. Whether it’s the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP,” massively successful “Up,” or her plethora of stellar features — GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” to be specific — Cardi B is an all-around incredible artist with a personality people evidently can’t get enough of.

As for when fans can expect Cardi B’s sophomore album, she’s promised 2025 several times already. The previous year didn’t go quite as planned, especially with her welcoming baby No. 3 and splitting from Offset. However, it’s safe to say that whenever she does finally decide to drop, the anticipation will be just as strong.