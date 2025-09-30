Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, and Stefania M. D'Alessandro / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends "AM I THE DRAMA?" meet and greet at DBS Sounds, Latto at 2025 Grammy Awards, and Ice Spice at The Attico Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B issued a public apology to Latto after a leaked call revealed heated comments.

The call, seemingly from 2024, involved Ice Spice’s manager and referenced past award show drama.

Cardi challenged the partial leak, urging the full 11-minute conversation to be released.

It’s been an eventful past few days for Cardi B, to say the least. She celebrated her sophomore album going No. 1, traded shots with Nicki Minaj, and now the “I Like It” rapper is responding to a leaked phone call in which she threatened to beat up Ice Spice.

On Tuesday (Sept. 30), Cardi issued a public apology to Latto, who ended up catching a stray in the conversation with Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr. “I was ranting and hot at the moment, but I f**k with Latto heavy! I respect everything about her, including her team that’s so sweet,” the soon-to-be mother of four posted.

She added, “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect, so this [is] my public apology, and now I’ma privately buy her a bag.” Cardi and Latto just teamed up on “ErrTime (Remix)” last Tuesday (Sept. 23), so some fans were definitely a bit surprised.

However, judging by Rosemond Jr. referencing the Empire State Building — where Ice Spice celebrated the release of Y2K! in July 2024 — the call seems to date back nearly a year.

In a separate tweet, Cardi called out Rosemond Jr. for only the start of their call conveniently surfacing online. “But wait, James… [‘Cause] I just know you didn’t only record the beginning of that conversation,” she said.

“Go ahead, baby, post the whole 11-minute convo when Ice Spice said she was in her feelings all because I said Sexyy [Red] deserved a BET Award, and she had just won some iHeart award I wasn’t even thinking about. POST IT ALL!!! You came to bang, right?” Cardi’s post continued.

For those who missed it, Cardi threatened to beat up both Ice Spice and her frequent collaborator and producer, RIOTUSA. She told Rosemond Jr. that she wasn’t “p**sy a** Latto” or Minaj, before shouting at him to put the “Deli” hitmaker on the phone.

Ice Spice appeared to respond to the leak by previewing a track tentatively titled “Pretty Privilege.” In the snippet, she spat, “She might talk s**t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk it to my face / … / Poser, she hear my song and copy everything I say.”