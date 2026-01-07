Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash and Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B revealed her “Little Miss Drama” tour is millions over budget just a month before kickoff.

She may use her own money to fund the production she wants, saying, “I gotta go find the f**king money.”

She explained that the budget keeps changing, making planning more difficult.

With her “Little Miss Drama Tour” only a month away, Cardi B is letting fans know what she’s got planned isn’t cheap. In fact, the “Magnet” rapper said she’s gone over budget by a “couple of million.”

During an Instagram Live on Tuesday (Jan. 6), Cardi explained, “We redid the budget, so now it’s just, like, I gotta go find the f**king money, or I would have to put [up] some of my own money for things that I want.” She added, “I feel like we keep doing the budget every other week and s**t, so it’s just a lot.”

“On top of that, it’s a lot of dance moves that I gotta do and I’m just ready to go home,” the mother of four said, before noting she’s not exactly enjoying her time in Los Angeles. “I don’t like being in LA no more. I don’t like it.”

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” is slated to begin on Feb. 11 and will take Cardi through various cities across North America, including Houston, Detroit, New York and Chicago. The headlining run will culminate in two back-to-back shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. See the flyer below.

Elsewhere in her Instagram Live, Cardi joked that her tour budget isn’t that of someone like Beyoncé, but she’s still going to give fans a good time. “I ain’t no damn Beyoncé so don’t be expecting none of that s**t,” she hilariously said. “I don't got that [kind of] production money, but b**ch, I’ma give it all I got, and I’m working hard. I’m poppin’ it.”

Cardi didn’t share what her current budget is — and not to pocket-watch her too much — but she did reveal in 2024 that she was offered $65 million to hit the road. A since-deleted screenshot of the proposal included $1.1 million per show and $1.5 million for festival dates.