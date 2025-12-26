Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B shared videos of fans unwrapping “Little Miss Drama Tour” tickets.

The rapper promised to give her all on tour, saying she owes it to fans who have waited.

The tour kicks off in February 2026 and supports her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA?

Cardi B is “so happy” — and maybe a little nervous — about fans getting tickets to her “Little Miss Drama Tour” over the holidays. On Friday (Dec. 26), the “Hello” rapper shared several videos of fans opening Christmas gifts and finding out they’re seeing her live next year.

"These videos of people receiving my concert tickets for Christmas gifts, they [are] making me so happy, but then again, I'm thinking like, 'Godd**m, I gotta really work hard,'” Cardi said via her Instagram Stories.

“People are receiving me for Christmas. I gotta give it all I got,” she added. “Don’t worry, y’all. I’m finna go to work." In a separate post, reacting to someone surprising her “No. 1 fan” with tickets, she added, “Omgg, all y’all receiving concert tickets for Christmas [is] making me so happy and emotional… I love y’all.”

Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which will serve as her first headlining run, is slated to begin at Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena on Feb. 11, 2026. From there, she’ll sweep through major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Atlanta, to name a few.

There was initially some doubt about whether the Grammy Award-winning rapper would be able to get back on the road after giving birth to her fourth child in November. However, she reassured fans that “nothing” is stopping her from making the trek a reality.

“When the baby [comes] out, my body will be loose, and [I’m going] straight [to] rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing,” the “Imaginary Playerz” artist said in a video shared to X. “I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my fans [who’ve] been waiting for such a long time.”

Of course, the “Little Miss Drama Tour” will help promote Cardi’s AM I THE DRAMA?, which landed at No. 2 on Rap-Up’s Best Rap Albums of 2025 list.