Key Takeaways:

Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy will not interfere with her “Little Miss Drama Tour.”

Young Thug delayed his UY SCUTI album to avoid competing with Cardi B’s release.

Their public exchange reflects a shift toward collaboration over competition in Hip Hop.

For fans worried that Cardi B’s fourth pregnancy might mean Invasion of Privacy tour cancellations all over again, she’s putting those concerns to rest. On Wednesday (Sept. 17) evening, the rapper assured fans that baby No. 4 won’t interfere with her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which is slated to begin next year in support of AM I THE DRAMA?

“I had a day today,” Cardi B began in a video posted to X, hours after announcing that she and Stefon Diggs are expecting. She then emphasized that Feb. 11, 2026, “will be” the opening night of her tour. “I want this s**t real f**king bad,” the rapper said. “Nothing and anything’s stopping me.”

“When the baby [comes] out, my body will be loose, and [I’m going] straight [to] rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing,” the “Imaginary Playerz” rapper continued. “I owe this to myself, and I owe this to my fans [who’ve] been waiting for such a long time.” She added, “I owe this album to y’all, I owe this tour to y’all, and it has to be the best of the best.”

Earlier that day, the Bronx native confirmed her pregnancy during an interview on “CBS Mornings” with Gayle King. “I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B revealed, adding that she’s due before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” starts in a few months. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Hours later, just after midnight on Thursday (Sept. 18), Cardi B showed love to Young Thug after he revealed UY SCUTI wouldn’t be dropping on Friday (Sept. 19) alongside AM I THE DRAMA?, as many had expected.

“Y’all know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies' day. Do yo’ s**t, [Cardi B],” Thugger tweeted. Cardi B responded, “And you better step next week. You got this. You know this!”