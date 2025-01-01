Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s new single “Outside” is gaining buzz ahead of its June 20 release.

The track gained momentum after a leaked snippet and fan demand pushed it forward.

“Outside” arrives amid buzz around her sophomore album and recent public breakup.

Cardi B is back “Outside” this summer! On Tuesday (June 17), the Grammy-winning rapper announced that her first solo single of the year will arrive on Friday (June 20).

“We OUTSIDE this Friday!” she captioned an Instagram post with the official cover art, which featured a sidewalk, an overflowing fire hydrant, red cups, and the aftermath of what looks like a block party.

With the rapper hinting that she’s turned in her long-awaited sophomore album — and “Outside” already making the rounds online in the weeks prior — it’s safe to say Bardi Gang is every bit as excited. “Runs to store to buy red cups,” Tokyo Stylez wrote in the comments section. Another fan said, “Let’s go lick for lick!” See the cover below.

Earlier this month, Cardi B addressed the leak of “Outside” on Instagram Live. "I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. That's actually one of the things that my label [Atlantic Records] wants,” she explained. “They want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it."

It obviously helps that a snippet of the record surfaced during her messy divorce, with lyrics like, “Do you how you do me, bet you we won't speak again/ Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM” being interpreted as shots at her estranged husband, Offset.

2025 hasn’t been a total drought for Cardi B fans. In February, the New York native appeared on DESI TRILL’s “Higher Love” from the soundtrack of the upcoming Smurfs remake. That same month, she and Pardison Fontaine officially dropped “Toot It Up.”

As for her second LP, fans can look forward to a few “surprising” collaborations. “I'm working with artists, some that I have worked [with] before and some that I haven't worked [with] before,” she shared on X Spaces in April, according to People. “I'm 100 percent confident with this album.”