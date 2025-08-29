Image Image Credit PG/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B is seen on August 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s courthouse outfit and slow walk reignited online pregnancy rumors.

Fans have been speculating for months, but Cardi has denied being pregnant and addressed BBL rumors directly.

The speculation comes amid her ongoing civil trial and recent relationship headlines involving Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B is in the midst of a very serious civil trial. But while the facts are being laid out in court, fans are speculating and drumming up rumors that the Bronx rapper might be pregnant.

Footage circulating online shows Bardi entering and exiting the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra, California. Sporting a white pantsuit, the “Imaginary Playerz” rapper is seen walking carefully or “gingerly” down the courthouse steps and into a waiting SUV with help from a bodyguard. She also looks like she had trouble getting into the vehicle.

With the bagginess of her outfit and slow movements, the speculation online was almost instantaneous that Cardi B might be carrying another bun in the oven. Commenters have been speculating about a possible pregnancy for months.

While Bardi is currently estranged from her former husband, rapper Offset, she has more recently been romantically linked to NFL player Stefon Diggs. And there were even rumors that they broke up, which the couple has since debunked.

Cardi B has been fiercely denying that she is expecting. She recently went off on a TikToker for insinuating that if she wasn’t pregnant, a new BBL is the reason for her careful steps. “I been keeping it quiet, but don’t wake up the demon, because I’m sick of it,” said Cardi in response to the new BBL rumors. “And no, I have not gotten on the f**king table. I haven’t gotten **s shots. No, I don’t want my butt being [any] bigger.”

Cardi B’s new album, AM I THE DRAMA?, is due out Sept. 19. At the moment, she is being sued by former security guard Emani Ellis, who claims the rapper assaulted her outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office in 2018. Cardi B admits she cursed out Ellis but never put her hands on her.