Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans speculate about a possible breakup after Cardi B deleted all photos of Stefon Diggs from her Instagram.

Offset seemingly responded on Instagram Live, adding fuel to the rumors.

The couple has not confirmed a split, but clues on social media have fans talking.

Once all of a couple’s pictures get deleted from Instagram, isn’t it a wrap for them? Over the fourth of July weekend, many noticed that Cardi B removed all of the photos of her and the NFL star Stefon Diggs from her Instagram page, which sent the breakup rumors flying.

Back in June, the couple went public with their relationship and appeared to be happily exploring their connection. Over the past few weeks, they’ve even been spotted leaving the Met Gala together, courtside at basketball games and living like literal royalty in a French chateau. However, with no confirmation from either Cardi B or Diggs, speculation of their split has continued to make the rounds online, with Offset apparently even chiming in on the topic indirectly.

The Migos rapper hopped on Instagram Live, saying, “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer, n**ga. You can’t get rid of cancer.” He also sang, “All of my h**s still my h**s that’s fasho,” which got fans thinking about who this message could be for. Though Offset didn’t say any names during the live stream, many don’t believe the timing is a coincidence.

Cardi B is still going through a legal split from the SET IT OFF creator after filing for divorce in July 2024. The situation has been rocky, especially with their heated exchanges on social media. In May, he even requested that the "Outside” hitmaker pay him an unspecified amount of alimony, as Rap-Up previously reported. The divorce has not yet been finalized.

While Offset has been more vocal about Cardi B’s relationship with Diggs, the Bronx native has generally kept the romance under wraps. Seemingly keeping that same energy, she hasn’t responded to the breakup rumors despite being active online. Diggs hasn’t made any public statements either, so everyone has been left guessing. However, when an Instagram grid gets wiped, it usually means something went down.